Me Time Box is the premium monthly subscription box for smoking essentials. Smoke Shop Supplies. Monthly Smoke Box. Experience the Me Time Box. Get the best quality products to enjoy your alternative medicine delivered discreetly to your door. Experience the Me Time Box and just buy it once. We keep it fresh with the best and newest products straight from California. Get the best quality products discreetly delivered to your door. We know what you like and what you deserve. Guaranteed to let you enjoy some Me Time. This box is curated with over $125 worth of your favorite things to enjoy life, every day. 💚