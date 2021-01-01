About this product

Take a dip in the Mediterranean every time you enjoy your Dead Sea Mud Mask! Our clay, vulcanus kaolin, is sourced from the Mediterranean Coast and is rich in restorative, cleansing minerals. If you’re looking for a solution to brighten, tighten, and clear your skin, this is the mask for you!



Natural trace elements are effortlessly absorbed into all skin types, providing deep restoration and, most importantly, stimulation of the skin on a cellular level. Minerals within the clay revitalize tired, aged skin cells, and encourage better absorption of other cosmetic treatments. Yep — we mean more comprehensive absorption of products such as moisturizers, Vitamin C serum, and all the other skin-rejuvenating goodness packed into our skincare products!



By regenerating cells and creating a higher capacity for effective nutrient absorption, this mask is particularly helpful for oily and acne-prone skin. Your facial skin cells will assimilate clay’s rich sulfur, which helps to dry and sterilize existing acne and toxins. It will also help to prevent future breakouts and diminish the appearance of pores, blackheads, and whiteheads.



Finally, each cell will be immersed in Full Spectrum CBD extract to ensure your skin stays hydrated and elastic. Cannabinoids compliment clay minerals and combat dry skin that can arise from the use of other types of clay masks. CBD calms, soothes, and nourishes. In fact, its skin-supporting properties are such that it can even be used to support severe skin issues including eczema and psoriasis.

