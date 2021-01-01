About this product

Freeze away aches and pains from sore muscles and inflamed joints! Our unique formula uses the healing, cell-supporting powers of CBD, the cooling properties of menthol, and the deep-tissue muscle support of Arnica to create a muscle and joint balm that provides powerful relief. Cryotherapy, also known as cold therapy, delivers an icy sensation on the skin that quickly reduces discomfort, all the way down to deep tissues.



Use our CBD FREEZE Relief Rub for temporary relief from minor aches and pains, such as sore muscles and joints associated with arthritis, backache, strains, sprains, or aging. If you’re an athlete, don’t hit the gym without throwing this product in your gym bag, as it provides intense soothing for sore muscles and joints post-workout!

