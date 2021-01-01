About this product

Unveil voluminous, lustrous locks after treating your hair to NF Skin’s Hair Growth Hair Mask. This rich, moisturizing hair balm is blended with AnaGain and Full Spectrum CBD for generous, root-to-tip care. Proteins and fatty acids derived from Full Spectrum CBD are absorbed into the hair shaft and follicle, providing both strength and nourishment.



After only a few minutes, this CBD hair mask achieves opulent conditioning, improved manageability, and deep lustrous shine. It seals off thirsty ends and helps to prevent them from splitting. Between the fortification and nourishment of Full Spectrum CBD and the hair reinforcement and added resilience offered by AnaGain, it will be impossible to hide your newly radiant tresses.

