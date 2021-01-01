About this product

Strong hair starts with a clean, healthy scalp! Our shampoo is blended with pure hemp CBD extract and organically-derived active AnaGain for ultimate vitality. This shampoo cleanses the scalp of day-to-day grime, excess oil, the build-up of hair care products, and dead skin cells from root to tip without stripping the hair.



As it cleanses, it also delivers a powerful dose of nutrients that stimulate growth. The natural compounds found in Full Spectrum CBD restore buoyancy and hydration to each strand of hair as well as the scalp, while AnaGain actively ensures the healthy growth cycle of each hair follicle.

