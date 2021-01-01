About this product

The Spa Package: CBD Massage Oil, CBD Dead Sea Mud Mask, Apple Stem Cell Anti-Aging Cream ($106.99 Value)

Jump into the lap of luxury with our Spa Package! Enjoy rejuvenating, relaxing products that will reveal your natural radiance, from head to toe, while smoothing away worries and stress. A day at the spa — but in the comfort of home.



CBD Dead Sea Mud Mask

Rich in restorative, cleansing minerals, our CBD-infused mud mask brightens, tightens, and balances the skin. Minerals within the clay revitalize worn-out, dull skin cells as the infusion of CBD helps ease inflammation and balance oil production. This mask is best used before you apply your Apple Stem Cell CBD Cream, because it opens and prepares the skin to be able to better absorb other healing, hydrating nutrients.



CBD Apple Stem Cell Anti-Aging Cream

An excellent daily moisturizing cream for all skin types and all ages, CBD Apple Stem Cell Anti-Aging Cream is rich in epigenetic factors and metabolites that regenerate the skin at a cellular level. Promote vitality and healthier skin, provide deep hydration and a rich nutrient profile and help prevent and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.



CBD Massage Oil

Massage away knots, tension, and stress with CBD Massage Oil. CBD offers targeted relief for painful muscles and joints, while the blend of aromatherapeutic essential oils promotes relaxation and a balance of body and mind. Olive, Myrrha, and Cassia Leaf Oils unveil silky-smooth skin, while Cinnamin Leaf oil gently warms and soothes tension.



Spa Package Product Features

- Contains only ultra-pure natural cannabinoids

- Made with 100% organic CBD hemp extract

- Non-GMO & Pesticide-free

- Third-party lab tested

- Made in the USA