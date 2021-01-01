Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand MeCBD

MeCBD

CBD Pure Hemp Daily Skin Re-Energizer Cream 20mg

Buy Here

About this product

Leave your skin feeling refreshed, soft, and moisturized. The Daily Skin Re-energizer is specially formulated to boost your skin's natural radiance. This lightweight formula absorbs into the skin quickly for maximum hydration and a youthful, vibrant glow. This Re-Energizer is perfect for those with younger complexions that need a balanced, refreshing moisturizer to help you be your best self — and look it too!

Benefits:
- Protect skin from dehydration and environmental irritants
- Maximum hydration
- Fast absorption

Features:
- Contains only ultra-pure natural cannabinoids
- Pure Isolate Hemp Oil
- Use daily for optimal results
- Made in the USA
- Lab Tested
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!