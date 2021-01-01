MeCBD
Leave your skin feeling refreshed, soft, and moisturized. The Daily Skin Re-energizer is specially formulated to boost your skin's natural radiance. This lightweight formula absorbs into the skin quickly for maximum hydration and a youthful, vibrant glow. This Re-Energizer is perfect for those with younger complexions that need a balanced, refreshing moisturizer to help you be your best self — and look it too!
Benefits:
- Protect skin from dehydration and environmental irritants
- Maximum hydration
- Fast absorption
Features:
- Contains only ultra-pure natural cannabinoids
- Pure Isolate Hemp Oil
- Use daily for optimal results
- Made in the USA
- Lab Tested
