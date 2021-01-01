About this product

Leave your skin feeling refreshed, soft, and moisturized. The Daily Skin Re-energizer is specially formulated to boost your skin's natural radiance. This lightweight formula absorbs into the skin quickly for maximum hydration and a youthful, vibrant glow. This Re-Energizer is perfect for those with younger complexions that need a balanced, refreshing moisturizer to help you be your best self — and look it too!



Benefits:

- Protect skin from dehydration and environmental irritants

- Maximum hydration

- Fast absorption



Features:

- Contains only ultra-pure natural cannabinoids

- Pure Isolate Hemp Oil

- Use daily for optimal results

- Made in the USA

- Lab Tested