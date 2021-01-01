About this product

Benefits

- Promotes hair growth

- Strengthens and softens hair

- Provides deep hydration

- Nourishes scalp and hair follicles

- Combats buildup on the scalp and hair

- Convenient, drop applicator



CBD LeaveIn Hair Growth Solution + AnaGain is the perfect travel-sized solution for keeping your hair lustrous and healthy, even when on the go! This product is your ultimate ally for quick and powerful hair reinforcement. Simply massage into damp hair before blow-drying or styling. Throughout the day, this serum will build resilience at your roots as it nourishes your scalp and hair follicles with Vitamin E, fatty acids, and CBD compounds.



These nutrients will keep your hair deeply hydrated and combat buildup. AnaGain offers maximum absorption into the dermal papilla, which is key in hair follicle development and growth.



For maximum health and shine, use for daily or regular hair treatments. For ultimate results and maximum health, work this CBD hair growth solution into your scalp after cleansing and conditioning your hair with AnaGain+ CBD Shampoo & Conditioner.



Features

- Made with pure organic CBD hemp extract in the USA

- 100% Organic Hemp Oil

- Non-GMO

- Pesticide-free

- Third-party lab tested

- Made in the USA