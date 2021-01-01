Loading…
MeCBD

Pure Hemp CBD Extract Facial Cleanser 20mg

About this product

Refresh and nourish your skin with our CBD Facial Cleanser! Ultra-lightweight and packed with replenishing natural extracts and CBD, this cleanser penetrates deep into your pores where it gently removes dirt, oil, make-up, and bacteria. Nutrient-dense and soothing, this facial cleanser is effective for most skin types, including those with sensitive and blemish-prone skin.

Unlike other facial cleansers, this product does not contain added detergent agents and fillers for suds and slip. Instead, it has a smooth consistency that is pleasant to apply and easy to rinse away.
