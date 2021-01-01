About this product

This blurring primer uses organically grown, hemp-derived CBD to instantly fill in and smooth away deep creases within the skin. Hyaluronic Acid and esters of Retinol work to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while creating an even skin texture. CBD penetrates deep within the skin where it nourishes and strengthens the cells. Hemp oil and other conditioning emollients soften dry, rough skin and prevent over-drying.



Unlike other wrinkle fillers, this serum leaves no unsightly white residue on the skin and prolongs makeup wear. This deeply nourishing and instantly gratifying serum is perfect for a quick fix or for continuous treatment so you can look your best, always.

