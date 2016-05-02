About this product
Effects:
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Sour Space Candy CBD Flower Description:
Sour Space Candy CBD Hemp Flower is a cross between Sour Tsunami and Early Resin Berry. The Sour Tsunami carries a flavor profile similar to Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. This sticky, dank, and aromatic strain has a strong terpene profile and is sure to please. With the euphoric, happy effects, this strain is perfect for parties, social events, or just a little happy boost.
17.8% Total Cannabinoids
Features:
Half Ounce CBD Flower

Less than 0.3% THC
Organically Grown
Third-Party Laboratory Tested
Grown in Oregon
Our CBD Flower is machine trimmed and hand-finished.


About this strain
Sour Flower effects
Reported by real people like you
35 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
77% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
62% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
11% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MeCBD
We’re a privately owned and family-operated business, and we are incredibly proud of the CBD products we created. Almost obnoxiously so. You know that friend with about 500 photos of their kids that they want to show you? We’re kind of like that, but with third-party testing results, data on how pristine our growing practices are, and how cutting-edge our manufacturing is.
And we’ve got good reasons to be so proud of what we’ve created. We offer ground-breaking CBD products that are held to the most strict industry standards and come out with gold stars after every batch of third-party testing.
Okay – they don’t ACTUALLY give gold stars out, but our ratings are consistent and above average. The reason we stand out is because of the choices we’ve made in sourcing, manufacturing policies, and customer care.
USA Grown from 100% Organic Hemp
We source our hemp from organic industrial hemp farms in the USA. These farms produce some of the purest hemp-derived CBD in the States.
It’s organically grown, pesticide-free, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. We believe in providing high-quality CBD at affordable prices, so everyone can experience the benefits of CBD. Each hemp farm we source from is fully compliant with the State Department of Agriculture regulations. The hemp they provide for us is rich in CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN – an array of cannabinoids that are powerfully supportive of vibrant health.
