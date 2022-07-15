Lifter CBD is a cross between Special Sauce and Early Resin Berry. Lifter CBD is known for providing the user with feeling of very gentle cerebral focus and energy, with a growing body relaxation and laziness that removes any and all aches. Lifter CBD strain is optimal for daytime and evening usage. Lifter CBD has sweet funk flavor with hints of fuel. Lifter CBD has an incredible bouquet that evokes grape candy, buttery blueberry muffins, and sweet, pungent skunk.



Lifter comes with a 15.1% CBDa level and less than .3% Δ9 THC. Listed below are other components of this product.