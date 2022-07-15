This Suver Haze CBD flower exhibits a lot of the tropical fruit flavor with a sharp citrus and woody pine that accent that lingers throughout the aroma. The overall bouquet of this Suver Haze CBD leaves you with a wonderful floral scent.
This Suver Haze contains 18.0% CBDa and <LOQ Δ9 THC
