  3. Medicine Man
Medicine Man

Colorado's Best Marijuana Dispensary

About Medicine Man

Welcome to Medicine Man, Colorado's favorite family owned and operated marijuana dispensary! We are one of the closest medical marijuana and recreational cannabis dispensaries to Denver International Airport (DIA). Our 40,000 square foot cultivation facility is attached to the dispensary and tours are offered through Colorado Cannabis Tours weekly. We provide one of the largest varieties of marijuana strains in Colorado and WE ONLY SELL OUR OWN BUD to ensure the finest quality product that is fully tested and safe, served up by the nicest and most educated staff around. We offer the largest variety of high potency concentrates, pre-rolls, infused edibles, topicals, transdermals, tinctures, and more THC and CBD products at the most competitive prices in town!