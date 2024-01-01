  • Peanut butter cookie
  • Cookies and crime cake ball
  • Fruit and nut bar
  • S'more Bar
Logo for the brand Medie Edie's

Medie Edie's

Gourmet healing
All categoriesEdiblesHemp CBDConcentratesPets

CBD gummies, oil, flower, lotions, & more

1 products
Product image for CBD Tincture 3000mg
Hemp CBD tinctures
CBD Tincture 3000mg
by Medie Edie's
THC 0%
CBD 0%