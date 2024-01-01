  • C2001-C, Indoor Hydroponic Growing Chamber
  • C2001-CC, Indoor Hydroponic Cloning/Vegging Chamber
Logo for the brand Medigrow Innovation

Medigrow Innovation

hydroponic, hydroponic chamber, hydroponic system, cabinet
All categoriesCannabis

Medigrow Innovation products

10 products
Product image for Green Gelato
Flower
Green Gelato
by Medigrow Innovation
THC 22.38%
CBD 1.11%
Product image for White Russian
Flower
White Russian
by Medigrow Innovation
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Presidential Kush
Flower
Presidential Kush
by Medigrow Innovation
THC 18.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Lemonade
Flower
Strawberry Lemonade
by Medigrow Innovation
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon Skunk
Flower
Lemon Skunk
by Medigrow Innovation
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Wedding Cake
Flower
Wedding Cake
by Medigrow Innovation
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for White Lightning
Flower
White Lightning
by Medigrow Innovation
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Watermelon Zum Zum
Flower
Watermelon Zum Zum
by Medigrow Innovation
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for 10th Planet
Flower
10th Planet
by Medigrow Innovation
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Bubble Gum
Flower
Bubble Gum
by Medigrow Innovation
THC 0%
CBD 0%