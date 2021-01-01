Medigrow Innovation
Indoor Hydroponic Plug-and-Play growing chamber - C2001-C
About this product
Grow up to 40+ ounce per each growing session. (Assumption based on full grown plant producing 14 oz)
Modular design with aluminum cabinet style.
Fully automated EBB & Flow hydroponic system
Full spectrum LED lighting with fan system
Easy control Yo-Yo system for LED heights
Solution temperature control / chiller system
CO2 system with refillable tank
Top exhaust fan system with carbon filter
LED timer / Water control timer
Interior with high efficiency light reflector to enhance the lighting dispersion
Installed Environment:
Room Temperature: 55F – 85F
Humidity: 55% – 70%
EC Level: An indicative EC range for cannabis plants is 0.8-1.3 for seedlings; 0.5-1.3 for clones; 1.3-1.7 under vegetative phase; 1.2-2 during flowering.
PH Level: 5.5 – 6.5
Solution Temperature: 68F – 74F
Specifications
Model: MGI C2001-C
Size: 48 inches (L) x 28 inches (W) x 85 inches (H)
Power consumption: ~1400W (Approximately, $80 per month)
Hydroponic system specification: EBB & Flow
Plant sites: 6 sites
Automated full spectrum LED lighting system: 32.5 inches on layer and separate switch for growth and bloom stage.
LED power – 1200W
LED Quantity – 240 pcs / 5w LED
Lumen – 19200 LM
Work Freq. – 50/60 Hz
NW (KG) – 10.7
Amp Draw – 2.77 – 5.55A
Voltage – 120V
Water tank size: 9.5 Gallon – 12.25 inches (L) x 20 inches (W) x 9 inches (H)
Command input method – Keypad controller / Switch
