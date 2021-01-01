About this product

Grow up to 40+ ounce per each growing session. (Assumption based on full grown plant producing 14 oz)

Modular design with aluminum cabinet style.

Fully automated EBB & Flow hydroponic system

Full spectrum LED lighting with fan system

Easy control Yo-Yo system for LED heights

Solution temperature control / chiller system

CO2 system with refillable tank

Top exhaust fan system with carbon filter

LED timer / Water control timer

Interior with high efficiency light reflector to enhance the lighting dispersion

Installed Environment:

Room Temperature: 55F – 85F

Humidity: 55% – 70%

EC Level: An indicative EC range for cannabis plants is 0.8-1.3 for seedlings; 0.5-1.3 for clones; 1.3-1.7 under vegetative phase; 1.2-2 during flowering.

PH Level: 5.5 – 6.5

Solution Temperature: 68F – 74F

Specifications



Model: MGI C2001-C



Size: 48 inches (L) x 28 inches (W) x 85 inches (H)



Power consumption: ~1400W (Approximately, $80 per month)



Hydroponic system specification: EBB & Flow



Plant sites: 6 sites



Automated full spectrum LED lighting system: 32.5 inches on layer and separate switch for growth and bloom stage.



LED power – 1200W

LED Quantity – 240 pcs / 5w LED

Lumen – 19200 LM

Work Freq. – 50/60 Hz

NW (KG) – 10.7

Amp Draw – 2.77 – 5.55A

Voltage – 120V

Water tank size: 9.5 Gallon – 12.25 inches (L) x 20 inches (W) x 9 inches (H)



Command input method – Keypad controller / Switch