Chloe is a powerful and mysterious sativa-dominant hybrid created by Chris Wren of Medizin, Las Vegas. This strain won 1st place at the International Cannagraphic Magazine Cup in 2015 and has since gone on to accrue local renown and praise for its incredible medicinal qualities. Even though this strain leans 60/40 sativa-dominant, it possesses potency and physical sedation that can lull the most experienced person to sleep with continued consumption. Chloe is also a welcome companion for patients seeking relief from a wide variety of ailments, including loss of appetite and chronic pain.
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
PTSD
29% of people say it helps with ptsd
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
17% of people say it helps with insomnia
