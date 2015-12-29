Medizin
Mango Kush
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
The Mango Kush strain tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart. The smell and taste are the same and described as mango and banana.
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
32% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
