About this product

This is the only breakable part in our entire Reddy Dose system, so in the event that you need a replacement you can order them here. This is the same size glass bowl that is used by the Incredibowl m420 system, so you can also find them on other sites but will probably pay more elsewhere. Tip: these bowls can be pre-loaded with herb and easily stored in a small med bottle for travel. If you are a medical patient these glass bowls are an easy way to measure out your daily doses, so order 3 or 4 and you will be able to rotate them thru the cleaning cycle and never miss a dose!