About this product

This is our original Reddy Tip filter: this size works great on blunts, chillums, or backwoods style cigars. Each pack contains 4 MedLeaf Reddy Tip smoking filters (assorted colors). The Reddy Tip is our patent pending, flexible smoking filter with natural plant fiber on the inside, and an easy grip rubber on the outside. Each filter tip can be used to filter about 2.5 grams of herb. All Reddy Tip filters are proudly made in the USA.