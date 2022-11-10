About this product
This is the Tiger Balm of cannabis. With that soothing eucalyptus scent, expect Angels Kush to alleviate sore, tired muscles and an overworked mind. Activate your mind, relax your body, and ease into your post-work day to get creative, be productive, or just chill—Angels Kush will go down any path with you.
Effects: Calm, Relaxing, Energizing, Creative
About this brand
MedMen Red
Just Excellent Cannabis
Our products are thoughtfully sourced, grown, designed, and formulated to achieve the highest quality at the best value in every category.
