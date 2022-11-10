About this product
Give yourself a mental spa day with Crostata. This staff favorite strain is a choice pick for the deep, long-lasting relaxation and blissful body high it provides. Sweet, earthy, with a rich palate and a beautiful gassy aroma. Give yourself full permission to melt into a perfect state of relaxation with Crostata.
Effects: Euphoric, Pain Relief, Calm, Relaxed, Uplifted
About this brand
MedMen Red
Just Excellent Cannabis
Our products are thoughtfully sourced, grown, designed, and formulated to achieve the highest quality at the best value in every category.
