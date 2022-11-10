About this product
This is our staff favorite hybrid to unwind at the end of a long day. All the earthy and spicy-sweet notes of Diesel OG are a rare delight. Make your grocery trip ahead of time because once you smoke this strain, you won’t be going anywhere for a while. This is great for watching a documentary or anything that will stimulate your mind without requiring any physical effort.
Effects: Euphoric, Pain Relief, Calm, Relaxed, Sleepy
About this brand
MedMen Red
Just Excellent Cannabis
Our products are thoughtfully sourced, grown, designed, and formulated to achieve the highest quality at the best value in every category.
