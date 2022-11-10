This is our staff favorite hybrid to unwind at the end of a long day. All the earthy and spicy-sweet notes of Diesel OG are a rare delight. Make your grocery trip ahead of time because once you smoke this strain, you won’t be going anywhere for a while. This is great for watching a documentary or anything that will stimulate your mind without requiring any physical effort.



Effects: Euphoric, Pain Relief, Calm, Relaxed, Sleepy