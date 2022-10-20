This indica-dominant pre-roll multi-pack is freshly packed with our whole-flower premium kush. Treat yourself to a guilt-free lazy day with this body-relaxing indica. Fragrant with a sweet orange creamsicle top note and a sweet citrusy burn, this smooth smoke keeps energy up while simultaneously soothing the mind, body, and spirit. Perfect for unwinding on those days when you just want to leave your sweatpants on and relax with a great movie.



Effects: Pain Relief, Relaxed, Sleepy, Calm, Euphoric