About this product
This indica-dominant pre-roll single is freshly packed with MedMen Red's whole-flower premium kush. Treat yourself to a guilt-free lazy day with this body-relaxing indica. Fragrant with a sweet orange creamsicle top note and a sweet citrusy burn, this smooth smoke keeps energy up while simultaneously soothing the mind, body, and spirit. An excellent choice for seasoned smokers and purists looking for a heavy, loud hit. Perfect for unwinding on those days when you just want to leave your sweatpants on and relax with a great movie.
Effects: Pain Relief, Relaxed, Sleepy, Calm, Euphoric
Effects: Pain Relief, Relaxed, Sleepy, Calm, Euphoric
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MedMen Red
Just Excellent Cannabis
Our products are thoughtfully sourced, grown, designed, and formulated to achieve the highest quality at the best value in every category.
Our products are thoughtfully sourced, grown, designed, and formulated to achieve the highest quality at the best value in every category.