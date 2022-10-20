This indica-dominant pre-roll single is freshly packed with MedMen Red's whole-flower premium kush. Treat yourself to a guilt-free lazy day with this body-relaxing indica. Fragrant with a sweet orange creamsicle top note and a sweet citrusy burn, this smooth smoke keeps energy up while simultaneously soothing the mind, body, and spirit. An excellent choice for seasoned smokers and purists looking for a heavy, loud hit. Perfect for unwinding on those days when you just want to leave your sweatpants on and relax with a great movie.



Effects: Pain Relief, Relaxed, Sleepy, Calm, Euphoric