About this product
Sharply sweet and sour lime flavors heighten the senses to prepare you for liftoff. 10 Pieces, 10mg each, 100mg per package. A consistent dose at an excellent value.
About this brand
MedMen Red
Just Excellent Cannabis
Our products are thoughtfully sourced, grown, designed, and formulated to achieve the highest quality at the best value in every category.
