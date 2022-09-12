Kushlato is an excellent choice for seasoned smokers and purists looking for a loud hit. This heavy indica is for anyone who has trouble turning off their mind before bedtime due to its immediate head and body high effects. Kushlato has a sweet cake batter taste with a petrol backend. Ultra-relaxing, you might see about 15 minutes of the movie you started before drifting off into a peaceful, relaxing sleep.



Effects: Sleepy, Calm, Relaxed, Pain Relief

