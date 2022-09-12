About this product
Kushlato is an excellent choice for seasoned smokers and purists looking for a loud hit. This heavy indica is for anyone who has trouble turning off their mind before bedtime due to its immediate head and body high effects. Kushlato has a sweet cake batter taste with a petrol backend. Ultra-relaxing, you might see about 15 minutes of the movie you started before drifting off into a peaceful, relaxing sleep.
Effects: Sleepy, Calm, Relaxed, Pain Relief
About this brand
MedMen Red
Just Excellent Cannabis
Our products are thoughtfully sourced, grown, designed, and formulated to achieve the highest quality at the best value in every category.
