Creative citrus strain lovers, rejoice! The bright and stimulating Lemon Kush is cerebral and energizing. With zesty notes of lemon and a mild, almost minty earthiness, this uplifting sativa is great for listening to music or wandering the halls of a museum. Fantastic for daily stress and bodily tension relief, and a great daytime smoke.



Effects: Creative, Euphoric, Aroused, Uplifted, Energized, Pain Relief