Creative citrus strain lovers, rejoice! The bright and stimulating Lemon Kush is cerebral and energizing. With zesty notes of lemon and a mild, almost minty earthiness, this uplifting sativa is great for listening to music or wandering the halls of a museum. Fantastic for daily stress and bodily tension relief, and a great daytime smoke.
Effects: Creative, Euphoric, Aroused, Uplifted, Energized, Pain Relief
About this brand
MedMen Red
Just Excellent Cannabis
Our products are thoughtfully sourced, grown, designed, and formulated to achieve the highest quality at the best value in every category.
