Tart enough to make your mouth pucker but sweet enough to truly enjoy, this classic tropical flavor is a perfect way to mellow your vibe. 10mg each, 100mg per package. A consistent dose at an excellent value.

Tart enough to make your mouth pucker but sweet enough to truly enjoy, this classic tropical flavor is a perfect way to mellow your vibe. 10mg each, 100mg per package. A consistent dose at an excellent value.