About this product
Activate your mind and relax your body with this loud, gassy, pineapple Sour OG. Featuring notes of fruity, sour grape, expect a level, smooth high that's wonderful for settling into a good book or intellectually stimulating documentary with its uplifting, euphoric, heady effects and body buzz. An excellent choice for seasoned smokers and purists looking for a heavy, loud hit.
Effects: Euphoric, Relaxed, Focused, Creative, Focused, Uplifted
About this brand
MedMen Red
Just Excellent Cannabis
Our products are thoughtfully sourced, grown, designed, and formulated to achieve the highest quality at the best value in every category.
