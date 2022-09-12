Activate your mind and relax your body with this loud, gassy, pineapple Sour OG. Featuring notes of fruity, sour grape, expect a level, smooth high that's wonderful for settling into a good book or intellectually stimulating documentary with its uplifting, euphoric, heady effects and body buzz. An excellent choice for seasoned smokers and purists looking for a heavy, loud hit.



Effects: Euphoric, Relaxed, Focused, Creative, Focused, Uplifted