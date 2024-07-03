Say hello to the S3 - your go-to 510 battery for exceptional experiences! iKrusher's commitment to innovation shines with this button-activated magnum opus, packed with adjustable voltage settings to take your vape journey to new heights. Compatible with any 510-thread cartridge, this 650mAh master will guarantee a lasting, peak-level performance. Recharging is easy and always hassle-free. What are you waiting for? Get ready to vape!



THE S3 VAPE PEN BATTERY

Unleash the power with a colossal 650 mAh rechargeable battery, providing you with all the energy you need for extended adventures. Dive into the future of compatibility with universal 510 thread support, ensuring your device effortlessly pairs with your favorite cartridges. Elevate your experience with precision using variable voltage settings, putting you in the driver's seat of your vaping journey. Take charge of your experience with convenient button activation, making every session an intentional, personalized pleasure. Your device, your rules.



ENHANCED FEATURES

Packing 650mAh of vape pen battery, this slender powerhouse gives you the freedom to customize your vaping experience with more power than larger pens. If you’re looking for a classy, compact turbocharged 510 battery, with variable voltage, the S3 from iKrusher is the one. Also known as, an iKrusher Slim Pen, it is designed and built to utilize the most from your 510 cartridges. It’s a great product when compared to other 510 thread vapes.



iKrusher is dedicated to offering you the very best vape batteries available in the industry. We closely work with several top-tier brands as their vape designer and/or manufacturer. We are always committed to our clients, and building the highest quality vape products. Your vape pen should be about your individual preference and experience, and your vape battery powers that entire experience. This S3 510 vape battery is compatible with iKrusher's Calibr Pro Cartridge, Tux Cartridge, and Tux Pro Cartridge.



VAPE BATTERY CARE

For the best battery care, please adhere to the following:



Do not leave your battery at a temperature that is too hot. This will cause the battery to drain and short.

Leave your battery charging for the required time of 30 minutes to one hour. Leaving it charging overnight can cause a battery shortage.

Make sure your pods are clear of debris before placing them into the battery.

