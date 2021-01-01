About this product

Medterra's line of quality and fully compliant broad spectrum products are made with cannabinoids extracted from U.S. grown, industrial hemp. Every product is third-party tested and guaranteed to be free of contaminants. To yield the highest quality broad spectrum extract, we utilize an extraction process called chromatography that allows us to thoroughly remove THC from the plant material while leaving meaningful levels of powerful cannabinoids including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC and CBDV.