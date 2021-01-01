Medterra
About this product
True Full Spectrum™ CBD Drops harness the full range of the hemp plant – including THC – to bring you enhanced relaxation, rest, recovery, and well-being. Available in two delicious flavors, Citrus & Mint Chocolate.
Our True Full Spectrum Tinctures contain all of the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids present in the hemp plant – including THC – at a 5:1 ratio of CBD to other beneficial hemp compounds. Early studies have shown that the various hemp compounds work together through what is known as the entourage effect – an interaction that improves their effects on the body and creates a deeper, richer CBD experience.
Made from organically grown hemp in the USA
Whole plant power in a classic CBD format
Available in Citrus and Chocolate Mint
3 sizes for your needs
PRODUCT DETAILS
SERVINGS
15ml Drops: 15 - 1ml servings
30ml Drops: 30 - 1ml servings
RECOMMENDED USE
Take one (1) full dropper one or more times per day. Take regularly over a prolonged period for maximum effectiveness.
INGREDIENTS
Organic MCT Oil (Medium Chain Triglycerides), Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Natural Flavors, Stevia Extract
MUST BE 18 YEARS OR OLDER TO PURCHASE
YOUR TRUST. CERTIFIED.
Our products are third-party tested to confirm accuracy and ensure THC levels are below the legal limit of .3% THC (by weight).
Due to the presence of THC, users of this product may test positive for cannabinoids in a drug test. May cause drowsiness. Do not drive or operate heavy machinery after use.
Our True Full Spectrum Tinctures contain all of the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids present in the hemp plant – including THC – at a 5:1 ratio of CBD to other beneficial hemp compounds. Early studies have shown that the various hemp compounds work together through what is known as the entourage effect – an interaction that improves their effects on the body and creates a deeper, richer CBD experience.
Made from organically grown hemp in the USA
Whole plant power in a classic CBD format
Available in Citrus and Chocolate Mint
3 sizes for your needs
PRODUCT DETAILS
SERVINGS
15ml Drops: 15 - 1ml servings
30ml Drops: 30 - 1ml servings
RECOMMENDED USE
Take one (1) full dropper one or more times per day. Take regularly over a prolonged period for maximum effectiveness.
INGREDIENTS
Organic MCT Oil (Medium Chain Triglycerides), Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Natural Flavors, Stevia Extract
MUST BE 18 YEARS OR OLDER TO PURCHASE
YOUR TRUST. CERTIFIED.
Our products are third-party tested to confirm accuracy and ensure THC levels are below the legal limit of .3% THC (by weight).
Due to the presence of THC, users of this product may test positive for cannabinoids in a drug test. May cause drowsiness. Do not drive or operate heavy machinery after use.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!