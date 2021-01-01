About this product

True Full Spectrum™ CBD Drops harness the full range of the hemp plant – including THC – to bring you enhanced relaxation, rest, recovery, and well-being. Available in two delicious flavors, Citrus & Mint Chocolate.



Our True Full Spectrum Tinctures contain all of the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids present in the hemp plant – including THC – at a 5:1 ratio of CBD to other beneficial hemp compounds. Early studies have shown that the various hemp compounds work together through what is known as the entourage effect – an interaction that improves their effects on the body and creates a deeper, richer CBD experience.



Made from organically grown hemp in the USA

Whole plant power in a classic CBD format

Available in Citrus and Chocolate Mint

3 sizes for your needs



PRODUCT DETAILS

SERVINGS

15ml Drops: 15 - 1ml servings



30ml Drops: 30 - 1ml servings



RECOMMENDED USE

Take one (1) full dropper one or more times per day. Take regularly over a prolonged period for maximum effectiveness.



INGREDIENTS

Organic MCT Oil (Medium Chain Triglycerides), Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Natural Flavors, Stevia Extract



MUST BE 18 YEARS OR OLDER TO PURCHASE



YOUR TRUST. CERTIFIED.

Our products are third-party tested to confirm accuracy and ensure THC levels are below the legal limit of .3% THC (by weight).



Due to the presence of THC, users of this product may test positive for cannabinoids in a drug test. May cause drowsiness. Do not drive or operate heavy machinery after use.