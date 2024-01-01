Feel the inner stream of creative energy after toking on some juicy nugs from the old school photoperiod strain, Glookies.



Originally bred by our cannabis brethren at Barney’s Farm (Hallo!), Glookies feminized cannabis seeds by Medusa Seed Bank are a wonderfully bred combination of the Gorilla Glue #4 strain and the Girl Scout Cookies strain. Finishing in 53-60 Days, Glookies consistently delivers healthy stashes of the stickiest nugs frosted with sparkly THC glitter.



Packing a whopping 24-29% THC, you can look forward to a harmony of effects as Glookies delivers an artful blend of pleasure, relaxation, creativity, and motivation.



Like all the seeds at Medusa Seed Bank, the Glookies strain is feminized. Female plants produce the dank weed that we all love. The flowering cycle (this is where the dank buds start to take shape) occurs when they receive less light per day–think fall when the cycle of sunlight changes or when you manipulate the light cycle in your indoor grow.



