About this product
Capture the most euphoria of stoney highs in as little as a couple months with flower from the Glululemon strain. Glululemon offers a THC-packed, eyeball pulsing high that leaves the smoker wanting more...after a snack.
A Medusa Seed Bank Private Reserve original, the Glululemon strain cannabis seeds are bred from the Gorilla Glue #4 strain and the Yoga Pants strain.
With a healthy range of 22-25% THC, you can look forward to a symphony of effects as the Glululemon strain delivers an artful blend of pleasant bliss and chill.
Like all the seeds at Medusa Seed Bank, the Glululemon strain is feminized. Female plants produce the dank weed that we all love. The flowering cycle (this is where the dank buds start to take shape) occurs when they receive less light per day–think fall when the cycle of sunlight changes or when you manipulate the light cycle in your indoor grow.
A Medusa Seed Bank Private Reserve original, the Glululemon strain cannabis seeds are bred from the Gorilla Glue #4 strain and the Yoga Pants strain.
With a healthy range of 22-25% THC, you can look forward to a symphony of effects as the Glululemon strain delivers an artful blend of pleasant bliss and chill.
Like all the seeds at Medusa Seed Bank, the Glululemon strain is feminized. Female plants produce the dank weed that we all love. The flowering cycle (this is where the dank buds start to take shape) occurs when they receive less light per day–think fall when the cycle of sunlight changes or when you manipulate the light cycle in your indoor grow.
Glululemon Private Reserve Feminized Cannabis Seeds
THC —CBD —
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Capture the most euphoria of stoney highs in as little as a couple months with flower from the Glululemon strain. Glululemon offers a THC-packed, eyeball pulsing high that leaves the smoker wanting more...after a snack.
A Medusa Seed Bank Private Reserve original, the Glululemon strain cannabis seeds are bred from the Gorilla Glue #4 strain and the Yoga Pants strain.
With a healthy range of 22-25% THC, you can look forward to a symphony of effects as the Glululemon strain delivers an artful blend of pleasant bliss and chill.
Like all the seeds at Medusa Seed Bank, the Glululemon strain is feminized. Female plants produce the dank weed that we all love. The flowering cycle (this is where the dank buds start to take shape) occurs when they receive less light per day–think fall when the cycle of sunlight changes or when you manipulate the light cycle in your indoor grow.
A Medusa Seed Bank Private Reserve original, the Glululemon strain cannabis seeds are bred from the Gorilla Glue #4 strain and the Yoga Pants strain.
With a healthy range of 22-25% THC, you can look forward to a symphony of effects as the Glululemon strain delivers an artful blend of pleasant bliss and chill.
Like all the seeds at Medusa Seed Bank, the Glululemon strain is feminized. Female plants produce the dank weed that we all love. The flowering cycle (this is where the dank buds start to take shape) occurs when they receive less light per day–think fall when the cycle of sunlight changes or when you manipulate the light cycle in your indoor grow.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Medusa Seed Bank
A boutique grower of genetically superior feminized cannabis seeds. With 40+ years of cannabis breeding experience, all cannabis seeds from Medusa Seed Bank are 100% feminized and are 100% guaranteed to germinate. The Medusa Seed Bank philosophy is simple: breed the next great cannabis strains using only the most stable parent genetics. The use of a rigorous and extensive culling process through all phases of cultivation ensures the strongest and most potent seed-bearing plants. Whether you grow at home or have a multi-hectare wholesale farm, the seeds from Medusa Seed Bank are guaranteed to germinate, guaranteed to be feminine, and guaranteed to get someone very stoned if cultivated properly. Choose from a large selection of original photoperiod and autoflower strains including the best-of-the-best in the Medusa Seed Bank Private Reserve. Into classic cannabis strains? Medusa Seed Bank carries classic feminized cannabis strains like GG4, Sour Diesel, and Glookies.
Medusa Seed Bank. Grow with Confidence.
Medusa Seed Bank. Grow with Confidence.
Notice a problem?Report this item