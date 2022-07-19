Reverend Smith's "Good Night" Organic Tart Cherry Gummy Bites - 700MG
About this product
Reverend Smith's Good Night Organic Tart Cherry Gummy Bites with Hibiscus Powder
Coming Soon!
Our world-renowned Reverend Smith’s Cherry CBD gummy bites are the creation of an award winning master chef who formulates wonderfully decadent recipes and handcrafts each small batch individually for consistent blends of the highest quality.
Melamed gummy bites are a decadently crafted version of a gummy that delivers a uniqe and flavorsome taste that will have you craving the whole package.
About this brand
At MelaMed we pride ourselves in offering some of the finest quality CBD products at an effective price.