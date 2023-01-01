This beauty is a triumph in the science of sleep. The strain is known for a short burst of energy and euphoria followed by a deep sedating effect. The sensation is enhanced with CBN and light notes of grape so you can enjoy a deep, sweet slumber. Zzzzzz
About the Strain:
Gushers is a type of indica dominant strain made by crossing Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush. The Gushers strain is ideal for binging netflix and chilling as it will likely have you couch locked in a relaxing daze.
The dominant terpenes in the strain “Grape Gushers” are Myrcene, Beta- Caryophyllene, and Limonene.
Melee Dose has earned a reputation for cannabis creativity, constantly pursuing to improve every element of the plant. Our edible diamonds symbolize the dedication to creating the ideal bite by mixing rare cannabinoids, terpenes, flavor, texture, and sensation into crystalized perfection. Get ready to elevate your taste buds with a little bit of luxury and fun. Welcome to Melee Dose.