ndica Cannabinoid Blend



Product Description:



This beauty is a triumph in the science of sleep. The strain is known for a short burst of energy and euphoria followed by a deep sedating effect. The sensation is enhanced with CBN and light notes of grape so you can enjoy a deep, sweet slumber. Zzzzzz



About the Strain:



Gushers is a type of indica dominant strain made by crossing Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush. The Gushers strain is ideal for binging netflix and chilling as it will likely have you couch locked in a relaxing daze.



The dominant terpenes in the strain “Grape Gushers” are Myrcene, Beta- Caryophyllene, and Limonene.

Show more