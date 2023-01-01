Sativa Cannabinoid Blend



This blend is a wonder in mixology, combining the light notes of a mimosa with the fruitiness of watermelon. The aroma is rich, and so are the effects, which are punched up with CBC to enhance an already energetic high



About the Strain:



“Mimosa” is a potent type of sativa strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. The Mimosa strain provides uplifting and motivating effects that will help you take on any boring task.



Mimosa has an incredibly strong and flavorful aroma with hints of citrus and delicious fruit flavors.

Show more