This blend is a wonder in mixology, combining the light notes of a mimosa with the fruitiness of watermelon. The aroma is rich, and so are the effects, which are punched up with CBC to enhance an already energetic high
About the Strain:
“Mimosa” is a potent type of sativa strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. The Mimosa strain provides uplifting and motivating effects that will help you take on any boring task.
Mimosa has an incredibly strong and flavorful aroma with hints of citrus and delicious fruit flavors.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Melee Dose has earned a reputation for cannabis creativity, constantly pursuing to improve every element of the plant. Our edible diamonds symbolize the dedication to creating the ideal bite by mixing rare cannabinoids, terpenes, flavor, texture, and sensation into crystalized perfection. Get ready to elevate your taste buds with a little bit of luxury and fun. Welcome to Melee Dose.