The award-winning Mutant Blend is back and it’s ferocious. This carefully selected rare cannabinoid blend of HHC, D8, D9, and D10 has been enhanced with Wedding Cake Terpenes and Blueberries, unleashing one of the most potent and satisfying inhales on the planet. Rumor has it the exhale is a giant fireball



Wedding Cake is a potent type of hybrid strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Cherry Pie. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. Wedding Cake has become quite popular over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.



The Dominant terpenes in the strain “Wedding Cake” are Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Alpha-Humulene, and Linalool.



