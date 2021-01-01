Loading…
CBD Pet Aid: Anxiety & Pain Relief

by Meli Botanicals
About this product

Meli Botanicals Pet Aid Whole Plant (Full Spectrum) CBD oil drops are gently ingested and can dramatically improve a pet’s quality of life.

Meli’s CBD formulation is beneficial for cats and dogs, please see below or on the package for dosing instructions. For other animals please consult your veterinarian.

INGREDIENTS
Premium MCT (Medium Chain, Triglyceride) Oil, Whole Plant CBD, Vitamin E Oil.

HOW TO USE
Using the dropper, place 2 drops for every 10 pounds of body weight under your pet’s tongue. If this is difficult drop the liquid onto food. If your pet is new to CBD, use it daily for a minimum of 10 days. If your pet has used CBD recently, use it as needed.

DOSAGE INSTRUCTION
150mg:
150mg (0.5oz), Serving Size : .5 ml = Full Dropper : 10mg CBD.

300mg:
300mg (1.0oz), Serving Size : .5ml = Half Dropper: 10mg CBD.
About this brand

Meli Botanicals
Our Whole Plant CBD and THC-FREE CBD X HERBs have unique properties that can enhance our friends, family, customers, and even our beloved pet’s lives every day!

Great to manage:
- Chronic Pain Relief
- Inflammation
- Joint Pains
- Insomnia
- Anxiety
- Hair Loss
- Dried Cuticles
& much more

Visit our website to learn more!
