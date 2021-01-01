About this product

Meli Botanicals Pet Aid Whole Plant (Full Spectrum) CBD oil drops are gently ingested and can dramatically improve a pet’s quality of life.



Meli’s CBD formulation is beneficial for cats and dogs, please see below or on the package for dosing instructions. For other animals please consult your veterinarian.



INGREDIENTS

Premium MCT (Medium Chain, Triglyceride) Oil, Whole Plant CBD, Vitamin E Oil.



HOW TO USE

Using the dropper, place 2 drops for every 10 pounds of body weight under your pet’s tongue. If this is difficult drop the liquid onto food. If your pet is new to CBD, use it daily for a minimum of 10 days. If your pet has used CBD recently, use it as needed.



DOSAGE INSTRUCTION

150mg:

150mg (0.5oz), Serving Size : .5 ml = Full Dropper : 10mg CBD.



300mg:

300mg (1.0oz), Serving Size : .5ml = Half Dropper: 10mg CBD.