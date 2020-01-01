 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
MelixGx™

MelixMJ™ DNA Test Kit | Your Reactions to Cannabis

Find out your reactions to Cannabis
Cannabis DNA Test Kit
About MelixGx™

The MelixMJ Cannabis DNA test kit will tell you how your genes influence the impact of cannabis on your health. Based on your genetic results, certain formulations may be better tolerated, or more effective for certain conditions. This report also assess your predisposition to cannabis related adverse effects, and how to manage them. Your genes help to determine how your body processes and reacts to Cannabinoids and terpenes (different compounds in cannabis). Info about various conditions and the effect of cannabis Optimal CBD to THC and Cannabinoid to Terpene ratios Strain-specific guidance