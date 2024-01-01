- .5g live resin cannabis oil 510 thread cartridge

- Strain-specific live resin extracted in-house from fresh-frozen flower

- Clean, high-potency cannabis concentrate. 100% cannabis. No additives, no cutting agents, fillers or botanical products

- Custom proprietary hardware and design



Dr. Gonzo is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the potent M39 X William's Wonder strains. Dr. Gonzo packs a full-bodied high with an insane level of potency that can knock out even the most experienced of patients. The high comes on with a slow burn, creeping into your body before fully taking hold. It'll begin as a light stimulating tingle felt in the limbs and back of the neck that inches its way forward, eventually dropping you off into a state of full-bodied relaxation.

