- .5g live resin cannabis oil 510 thread cartridge

- Strain-specific live resin extracted in-house from fresh-frozen flower

- Clean, high-potency cannabis concentrate. 100% cannabis. No additives, no cutting agents, fillers or botanical products

- Custom proprietary hardware and design



Gas Crack is created through crossing the powerful Green Crack X Gas strains. This celebrity child packs a super high potency level that will knock you flat out before you even realize what's happening. The high comes on fast and hard with a lifted sense that fills you with an expansive euphoria, pushing out any negative or racing thoughts with ease.

