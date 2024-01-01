- .5g live resin cannabis oil 510 thread cartridge - Strain-specific live resin extracted in-house from fresh-frozen flower - Clean, high-potency cannabis concentrate. 100% cannabis. No additives, no cutting agents, fillers or botanical products - Custom proprietary hardware and design
Gas Crack is created through crossing the powerful Green Crack X Gas strains. This celebrity child packs a super high potency level that will knock you flat out before you even realize what's happening. The high comes on fast and hard with a lifted sense that fills you with an expansive euphoria, pushing out any negative or racing thoughts with ease.
