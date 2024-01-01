- .5g live resin cannabis oil 510 thread cartridge

- Strain-specific live resin extracted in-house from fresh-frozen flower

- Clean, high-potency cannabis concentrate. 100% cannabis. No additives, no cutting agents, fillers or botanical products

- Custom proprietary hardware and design



Lemon Meringue, also known as "Lemon Meringue", is a sativa dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the infamous Lemon Skunk X Cookies ‘N Cream strains. Named for its delectable lemony flavor, Lemon Meringue brings on the creamy delicious tastes alongside a focused and long-lasting high that will have you feeling lifted for hours on end before fading away into a sleepy comedown.

