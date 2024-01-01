- .5g live resin cannabis oil 510 thread cartridge - Strain-specific live resin extracted in-house from fresh-frozen flower - Clean, high-potency cannabis concentrate. 100% cannabis. No additives, no cutting agents, fillers or botanical products - Custom proprietary hardware and design
Samoa, also known as “Samoas” or “Samoa Cookies,” is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the delicious Forum Cut of Girl Scout Cookies X Face Off OG BX1. With a name like this, you know Samoa is going to taste absolutely amazing. It has a sweet nutty flavor of minty kush and chocolate that's accented by just a touch of fresh earth. The aroma is slightly spicy with a sharp minty effect that accents rich cookie and nuttiness. If you love the taste, you'll love the high even more.
