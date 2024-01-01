- Pack of five .5g single-source pre-rolls

- Our house flower blend infused with THCa diamonds & strain-specific HTE sauce

- Durable tin with smell-proof bag insert

- Ceramic mouthpiece tip for optimal mouthfeel, smoother draws and cooler temperature hits



Lavender: Also known as Lavender Kush, this strain gets its name from its odor and the dark purple coloration on its leaves. It's an indica-dominant mix of Super Skunk, Big Skunk Korean, and Afghani Hawaiian.



Petro Chem: Petro Chem is a rare evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Original Glue X MoonBow strains.

