2.5 G Lavender x Petro Chem HTE Infused Pre-roll (H)

by Melted
THC —CBD —

About this product

- Pack of five .5g single-source pre-rolls
- Our house flower blend infused with THCa diamonds & strain-specific HTE sauce
- Durable tin with smell-proof bag insert
- Ceramic mouthpiece tip for optimal mouthfeel, smoother draws and cooler temperature hits

Lavender: Also known as Lavender Kush, this strain gets its name from its odor and the dark purple coloration on its leaves. It's an indica-dominant mix of Super Skunk, Big Skunk Korean, and Afghani Hawaiian.

Petro Chem: Petro Chem is a rare evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Original Glue X MoonBow strains.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Melted
Melted
Shop products
With decades of experience in the largest cannabis markets, we know exactly what goes into making the highest-quality product.

Ultimately, we’re about preserving and highlighting the power of the plant, and the culture around it. It’s the culture we share.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: The Kind Relief Inc. | #000000049DCHRR00713151
