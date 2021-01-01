About this product

This unique duo created an experience that will tickle your taste buds. Funky yet sweet carbonation ﬁlls your mouth with hints of black licorice. This strain is perfect for a lazy weekend day, with lifted effects that hit both mind and body with heavy potencies in THC and Terpenes. You’ll feel a lifted onset at the start of this high, ﬁlling your mind with a deep-felt sense of relaxed euphoria. This effect will soon spread throughout the rest of your body, leaving you totally at ease as your mind soars. Soon, a sharp pang of hunger will wash over you, ending with you reaching for anything in sight to snack on.