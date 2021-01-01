About this product

The high comes on fast and hard with a rushing lifted feeling that fills your mind with a happy and unfocused euphoria. You will notice a tingle in the spine, filling you with a sense of deep permeating relaxation that ebbs and flows outwards through your limbs until you are totally calm in both mind and body. As you fade further into this giggly hazy state, a relaxing body high will wash over you, lulling you into a deep stat of ease and calm.