About this product
You just can’t help but drool when looking at
Stacy’s Mom. It has a delicious flavor of grape
and a hint of skunk. The high starts off with a
tingly punch to the face, giving you a blissful
feeling with a little social energy. Relaxation
eases into the rest of your body leaving you
content but not weighed down at all. Grab your
munchies for this strain as you will soon have an
urge to eat what ever is in sight!
About this brand
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.